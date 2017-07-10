× Marc and Misty Ray’s Home Allegedly Burglarized in Perry

PERRY, Iowa — The home Marc and Misty Ray was allegedly burglarized as the couple remains in jail awaiting trial for the abuse of their adopted daughter, Sabrina Ray.

The Perry Chief reports that the burglary was reported last week at the home at 1708 1st Street in Perry. The home was also the site of an in-home daycare, the “Rays of Sunshine Daycare.” A rear door to the home was reportedly kicked in. Some items were taken from the home and a broken bottle of alcohol was found inside.

Sabrina Ray was found dead in the home in early May. The 16-year old girl weighed just 56 pounds at the time of her death.

Her adoptive parents, Marc and Misty Ray, are each charged with Child Endangerment and Neglect or Abandonment of a Dependent Person. Their son, Justin Ray, is charged with two counts of Willful Injury and two counts of Child Endangerment. Misty’s mother, Carla Bousman, is charged with Kidnapping, Child Endangerment and Obstruction of Prosecution. Another family member, Josie Bousman, is charged with Kidnapping and Child Endangerment.

Perry Police say that Sabrina Ray and two other children in the Ray home were subject to lengthy abuse and torture including the withholding of food. Court records show Justin Ray is accused of kicking Sabrina down a flight of stairs causing serious injuries that left her unable to eat or walk. Carla Bousman and Josie Bousman are each accused of helping to aide and cover-up the abuse of the children in the Ray home.