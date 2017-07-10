Metro Camp Gives Kids Hands-On Entrepreneurship Experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- "It's been amazing, because, you know, they only have a week to come up with something. I remember one little girl with these cupcakes that looked like hamburgers. They looked like miniature hamburgers, but they were cupcakes."

This is just one of the clever ideas sparked by kids at a West Des Moines summer camp called 'Be the Boss!' The camp is a week-long crash course in entrepreneurship for 5th and 6th graders.

The camp kicked off on Monday with a tour of businesses in Valley Junction. At the Theatrical Shop, the students learned how to make scars and perform magic tricks, but there is a lot more to the class. Students create their own business, pick a name, and set prices for their merchandise. Valley High School businesses teacher and camp instructor Jon Williams says the tour of Valley Junction gives the students and inside look at what it takes to run a business.

"They get a chance to really talk to people who are doing it and really ask them questions about their business. They hear maybe how the company started and we talk about a lot of people starting their own business from their passion, something that they love to do, so they hear that a lot from people here in Valley Junction," said Williams.

At the end of the camp, parents are invited to a business fair showcasing the students' hard work.