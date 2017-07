Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Governor Reynolds is reminding drivers they have to move over or slow down for even more vehicles on Iowa's roads.

She and Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg signed a pledge on Monday morning to honor the expanded law, which requires motorists to move over or slow down for utility and maintenance vehicles on the side of the road.

The new law went into effect on July 1st. The previous law only applied to emergency vehicles like police and fire crews.