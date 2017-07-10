× Senator Ernst Visits Harlan, Talks Healthcare

HARLAN, Iowa — Senator Joni Ernst returned to Washington on Monday, but not before talking to Iowans about healthcare reform.

Ernst made a stop in Harlan on Monday morning, saying she’s looking at the Senate’s healthcare proposal and trying to determine what’s best for Iowans. She did not take a position on the healthcare bill as it is, but did say she opposes placing caps on federal spending on Medicaid coverage.

Ernst added that alleged threats against her will not stop her from holding town hall meetings. The FBI says 64-year-old Robert William Simet told employees at an Iowa Harley-Davidson dealership that Ernst and other members of Congress should be killed. Ernst appeared at the dealership on Saturday for a charity motorcycle ride. Simet will appear in court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

41.653044 -95.325554