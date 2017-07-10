Stay Safe in the Summer Heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The forecast for central Iowa can be summed up with two words: hot and hotter.

Medical experts warn in this heat you don't want to take any chances.

On Monday, the Birdland Pool had one of its busiest days all year. While many spent time in cooling off in pool or in the shade, doctors say you can still run the risk of becoming dehydrated while outside.

"Swimming in these pools, pools get warm themselves, and you're exerting yourself when your swimming. However, we care more about the water inside your body rather than outside of your body," says Dr. Austin Beath, a general internalist at Methodist Hospital.

Beath also says people should drink a glass of water every hour before spending time outdoors.

For those looking for a place to cool down, there are dozens of cooling centers located across the metro. A list of the locations can be found here.

The Des Moines Fire Department is also asking for people to donate fans for people whose homes do not have air conditioning. Last year, the department collected roughly 150 fans and have only received 20 this year. The fans can be dropped at any Des Moines fire station.