Tell This Museum How You’re Feeling and It’ll Text You Back a Piece of Art

SAN FRANCISCO, California — The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art can teach us a thing or two about taking our texting game to the next level.

When you text this museum how you’re feeling, you don’t get a cliched cat gif. No, it responds with a work of art that captures your mood.

The idea behind the “Send Me SFMOMA” project is genius. The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art has 34,678 items in its collection. If they were all out on display, you’d need to walk 121 miles to see them all.

At any given time, the museum can only display about 5% of the collection. And that’s where this Netflix of art feature comes in — it literally places artwork on the palm of your hand.

It’s simple: Text 572-51 with the words “send me” followed by a keyword, a color, or even an emoji. And the museum will personally curate a piece based on that.

So, we decided to put the concept to the test.

We started out with “Send me breakfast.”

The museum responded with Martin Parr’s ‘Untitled [donut with bite mark].’

Good to see, the museum approves of our (unhealthy) breakfast choice.

We then wanted to see if the museum staff are dog people or cat people.

So we typed in “Send me pets.”

It texted back Elliott Erwitt’s ‘Kyoto, Japan’ that shows a dog scratching itself.

We’re in sync, the museum and us.

Not all words work.

Ask the museum to “Send me Kardashians,” and you get nothing.

Maybe that’s a good thing.