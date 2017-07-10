× Trial Begins Monday in Statehouse Sexual Harrassment Trial

DES MOINES, Iowa — A former Republican statehouse staffer will finally have her day in court more than four years after she says she was fired for complaining about sexual harassment in the office.

Kristen Anderson was fired as communications director for the House Republican Caucus in 2013. She says the firing came just hours after she asked superiors to investigate sexual harassment in the office.

In her lawsuit she claims current and former legislators and staff members openly talked and joked about women’s bodies and sexual activities.

Jury selection begins Monday at the Polk County Courthouse. Among those listed as witnesses are current Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix, State Senator Rick Bertrand, State Senator Jerry Behn, State Senator Randy Feenstra, State Senator Tim Kapucian and current Senate Republican staffers Eric Johansen and Ed Failor, Jr.