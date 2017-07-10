Zach Johnson Gives Back to Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Zach Johnson Tournament takes place in Cedar Rapids and raises money for local kids.

Here's an explanation from the Zach Johnson Foundation:

The Zach Johnson Foundation Classic is a two-part event: a fundraiser gala and auction for sponsors and participants and a Pro-Am charity golf tournament.

Last year's golf tournament drew a crowd of approxmately 6,000 at Elmcrest Country Club and brought many big names, both on and off the golf course.

The dollars raised support Kids on Course, a program at Grant, Harrison, Van Buren Elementary Schools and Roosevelt and Wilson Middle Schools. The Zach Johnson Foundation fully funds the program and developed it in coordination with the Cedar Rapids Community School District and United Way of East Central Iowa. Kids on Course inspires in students the confidence to realize their academic and individual potential by providing creative and inventive opportunities that connect students and families to community and school.

Video thanks to KWWL.