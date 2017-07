Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The countdown to the start of the Iowa State Fair is now under a month.

In 29 days, the gates will open for 11 days of fun in the sun. The first day of the fair will be the cheapest to attend, if you help out the Food Bank of Iowa. The fair will knock three dollars off the price of admission if you bring three canned food items to the fair on opening day, August 10th, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year's fair will wrap up on August 20th.