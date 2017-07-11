× City of Adel Cancels Annexation Public Hearing

ADEL, Iowa — The City of Adel was again primed to hear from residents about a plan to annex more than one thousand acres of land on Tuesday night, but once again the meeting has been cancelled.

Around noon on Tuesday, the city posted a cancellation notice online. They say it’s due to the voluntary withdrawal of a parcels from the annexation request.

There are no details yet regarding how many acres were withdrawn or when a future meeting will be held on the revised request.