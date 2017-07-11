Colfax Sheep and Goat Auction, July 8

The Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a good run of 759 head of sheep.
Feeder lambs fetched the days high average price of $2.07 per pound, while fed lambs averaged $1.82 per pound.
Sheep weight class to average price per pound:
40-50- $2.31
50-60- $2.34
60-70- $2.15
70-80- $1.9750
80-90- $1.85
90-100- $1.83
100-110- $1.80
110-120- $1.80
120-130- $1.8450
130-140- $1.84
The 145 head of goats at the auction saw a high average price ranging from $107.50 to $190 per head.
Goat weight class to average price per head:
30-45- $107.50
45-60- $190