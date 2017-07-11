Colfax Sheep and Goat Auction, July 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a good run of 759 head of sheep.

Feeder lambs fetched the days high average price of $2.07 per pound, while fed lambs averaged $1.82 per pound.

Sheep weight class to average price per pound:

40-50- $2.31

50-60- $2.34

60-70- $2.15

70-80- $1.9750

80-90- $1.85

90-100- $1.83

100-110- $1.80

110-120- $1.80

120-130- $1.8450

130-140- $1.84

The 145 head of goats at the auction saw a high average price ranging from $107.50 to $190 per head.

Goat weight class to average price per head:

30-45- $107.50

45-60- $190