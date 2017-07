Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Fire crews in Des Moines responded to a fire during Tuesday morning's storms.

The incident took place around 4:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of East 30th and Walker Streets. No flames were visible when Channel 13 crews arrived on scene, but there was heavy smoke coming from the house.

There is no word yet on whether anyone was home at the time or what may have caused the fire.