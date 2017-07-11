Interfaith Leaders Hold Demonstration Downtown to Support Immigrant Families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Tuesday, community members and leaders gathered in an act of solidarity for immigrant families.

Iowa's interfaith leaders and community members gathered on Tuesday morning outside the Federal Building in a demonstration of support for foreign nationals seeking safety and protection in the U.S. The vigil was led by interfaith community leaders.

The group says more than 41,000 undocumented immigrants were arrested during President Trump's first 100 days in office. As of March, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported 86 undocumented immigrants had been arrested in the Midwest.