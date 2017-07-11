Iowa Events Center Hosting Competing Political Figures on Same Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- People both for and against the Obamacare repeal will rally under the same roof this weekend in Des Moines.

President Trump's Counselor Kellyanne Conway and former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will share the Iowa Events Center on Saturday. The two groups behind the competing events didn't even know they were both taking place.

"It was a coincidence and it makes the logistics a little difficult, but we're going to be good neighbors and we hope they will be good neighbors, too," said Evan Burger of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement.

One group even extended an invitation to the other.

"We didn’t know the two would be there, but when we found out we extended an invitation to Senator Sanders," said Drew Zahn of the Family Leadership Summit.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders will speak at the annual Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement Conference.

"I think people are excited to hear what he has to say about the political moment we are in and where we go from here," Burger said.

This is Sanders' first time back in Iowa since the 2016 election, and he will speak alongside the co-founder of Black Lives Matter.

"Start to take power and move from the defense to the offense and really winning back some of the issues so we don’t have to have defensive fights all the time," said Burger.

At the same time, Kellyanne Conway and other Republicans will be at a different event, hosted by the Family Leadership Summit, an Iowa group that outwardly boasts anti-abortion and anti-same sex marriage views.

"Who are willing to stand up for their principles, who are fighting in this sometimes ugly world of Washington or in the ugly world of our cultural wars and say, you know, how do you stand on the principles that you believe in," Zahn said.

CCI and Family Leadership disagree on recent changes to Iowa law, like further restrictions and limitations on abortion, and their keynote speakers are proof.

"Let’s have a heart change that impacts all areas of our culture, government included," Zahn said.

Despite their differences, both sides agree that peace is the overall tone of this weekend’s events.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the events, click the following links:

Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement

Family Leadership