× Ledges State Park Canyon Road Remains Closed

BOONE, Iowa — Visitors to Ledges State Park near Boone still have to walk to get to the park’s scenic canyon.

The road leading from the upper park to the canyon remains closed, after spring rains washed away a chunk of the roadway leading down to the canyon.

It is not uncommon for the road to be closed due to flooding, but there has been no flooding in the canyon this year.

Visitors can walk into the canyon by taking a road to the south and west, and parking near the lower canyon entrance. Visitors can also come straight south of Boone to reach the lower canyon near the Des Moines River.

There is no word yet on when the roadway may be repaired.