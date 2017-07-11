Officials Investigating Overnight Shooting on East Side of Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital.

The incident took place late Monday night on the city's east side, at 1301 East Euclid Avenue in a building that houses multiple storefronts and apartments upstairs.

Police were called to the scene after a woman found another woman outside the strip mall with a gunshot wound to her stomach. The victim, identified as Jennifer Wells, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A suspect has been taken into custody and detectives are continuing their investigation into the case.