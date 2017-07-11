Standoff Outside Metro Walgreens Comes to an End

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police are at the scene of a standoff that just ended outside a Walgreens on 22nd Street.

A man approximately 26 years old hiding in a dumpster claimed to be armed with explosives.

Police received a call around 7:30 p.m. from a man saying he had barricaded himself inside Valley West Mall, according to Sergeant Giampolo. He disconnected the phone call and when dispatch called him back he mentioned the possibility of having explosives in the mall. When officers tracked his phone, they discovered the man was not inside the mall, but closer to Gold's Gym and Walgreens.

The incident came to a peaceful end when the man later exited the dumpster; no explosives were found at the scene. The man was then transported to Broadlawns for an evaluation.