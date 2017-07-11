× Three Dogs Die After Being Left in Vehicle in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Three dogs have died after being left in a hot vehicle.

Ottumwa police say on Sunday they were alerted of four dogs being locked inside a car suffering from heat exposure on Saturday. This took place in the 100 block of Church Street.

Two of the dogs were found deceased in the vehicle, one later died at a veterinary clinic, and one of the dogs has survived.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the incident is still under investigation.