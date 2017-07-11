Statehouse Sexual Harassment Trial Continues Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A former communications director for Statehouse Republicans took the stand on Tuesday in a trial that will determine if Republican leaders sexually harassed her back in 2013.

Kirsten Anderson is suing the state and several Republican leaders, and took the stand for nearly six hours, during which time she said she experienced hearing hundreds of explicit comments.

There was a slight change to the expected schedule as Anderson's former boss John Hodges--who previously served as Director of the Iowa Senate Republicans--took the stand. However, he said it has been four years since he worked there so he could not remember many details.

After the break, the defense cross examined Anderson, questioning her credibility by presenting examples of emails exhibiting her allegedly participation in these inappropriate behaviors.

Anderson will be on the stand again when the trial resumes on Wednesday, and more of her coworkers are also expected to speak.