University of Iowa Health Care Investigating Data Breach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa Health Care system is investigating a potential data breach from two years ago.

In a statement, UI Health Care says the information of 5,300 patients was saved in un-encrypted files posted online in May of 2015. The breach was discovered in April of 2017 and the files deleted two days later.

The information included patient names, dates of admission, and medical record numbers. A spokesperson says it did not include clinical information, social security numbers, or financial information.

Letters have been mailed to those patients impacted by the breach.