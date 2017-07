Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES - The Valley softball team is heading to state for the 5th straight year. The Tigers beat Fort Dodge 4-0.

Valley Pitcher Mackenzie Ward was unhittable, Ward threw a perfect game. It's the first perfect game in Valley history since moving to the 43 foot pitching era.

The 2nd ranked Tigers are 38-4. Valley has lost the 3 years in the state semifinals.