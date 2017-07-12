Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

Arrest Made After Standoff in West Des Moines Tuesday Night

July 12, 2017

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa  —  A Des Moines man is in Polk County jail tonight after police found him hiding in a dumpster after making a bomb threat last night.

26-year-old Quinten Nelson is charged with Threat of Terrorism, Harrassment, Interference with Official Acts, False Report of Explosive and Threat of Explosive.

Police say Nelson called dispatchers around 7:30pm Tuesday and told them he’d placed explosives in Valley West Mall.  His cell phone was tracked to 22nd Street and Westown Parkway.  Police found Nelson hiding inside a dumpster near a Walgreens.

After a two hour standoff he was taken into custody.  He was taken to Broadlawns Hospital then released to police custody.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

