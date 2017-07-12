× Driver Found In Motorcycle Hit-and-Run Investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say they are close to making an arrest in a hit and run investigation that severely injured a motorcyclist.

Viken Koundakjian was riding his motorcycle on Indianola Avenue Saturday night when he was hit by a small SUV. Koundakjian suffered a shattered foot and leg and a fractured elbow and back.

The driver who allegedly hit Koundakjian fled the scene. Des Moines Police say they have identified the driver and are charges are pending. An arrest could be made as soon as Thursday.