× Fort Dodge Grain Silo Mural Could Be The Largest Art Piece in Iowa

FORT DODGE, Iowa- The City of Fort Dodge has a plan to create what could be one of the biggest murals in Iowa.

The City if looking for artists to create a mural all the way around the former Fort Dodge Grain Terminal, which stands 110 feet tall. The grain silo is now unused, but the City has obtained an art easement to do the mural project. The project is budgeted for $180,000.

“The Grain Silo Mural Project was inspired as a result of our 2016 adopted Northwest River District plan, which aims to achieve neighborhood be revitalization West of the Des Moines River here,” said Maggie Carlin, Associate Planner for the City of Fort Dodge. “Right now we’re at approximately $100,000 funded, so once we make our final decision on the chosen design, then we’ll really have to hit it hard with grant and fundraising efforts.”

Five designs were chosen as finalists for the Grain Silo Mural. Residents have been voting this week with a “Cast Your Kernal Poll,” towards the favorite design.

Part of the funding for the Grain Silo Mural comes from a national contest Fort Dodge was in last year. Even though they didn’t get the first place prize, they won money to put towards this.

The winning design is expected to be announced next week.