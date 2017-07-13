× Another Newborn Protected by Iowa’s Safe Haven Law

DES MOINES, Iowa — A newborn Iowa girl will soon be up for adoption thanks to Iowa’s Safe Haven law.

The girl was born on July 5th and given up by her mother. Iowa’s Safe Haven law allows any mother to give up a newborn for adoption without facing criminal charges. This is the 28th time a child has been safely given up for adoption under the law.

It was enacted following a case in 2001 wherein a teen mother killed her newborn child following an at-home delivery. The law allows a mother to give her baby up to any hospital or health care facility in the first two weeks after birth.

No further details about the baby will be released.

The Iowa Department of Human Services encourages anyone who wants to become a foster or adoptive parent to visit their Iowa Kids Net website.