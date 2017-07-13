× Arrest Made in Jasper County Homicide Investigation

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities have found the man they say is responsible for the beating death of another man in rural Jasper County in March.

52-year-old Randy Linderman of Charles City is now charged with First Degree Murder in the death of Luis Ramirez Berber. Linderman was arrested on Thursday.

Ramirez Berber was found dead inside his home in rural Jasper County at 4252 Maple Street on March 6th, 2017. His cause of death is listed as blunt force trauma.