Bear Spotted in Rural Mahaska County

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa -- The Mahaska County Sheriff's Department says a bear may be in the area ... but those no reason to be concerned.

Authorities were called to a rural property near Highway 163 and 235th Street after the animal was spotted in a field. Cell phone pictures appear to show a small black bear. Authorities weren't able to find the animal but did find some black animal hairs. The DNR is now testing those hairs.

Authorities say if it is a bear there isn't any danger. The bear likely wandered into the area from another state and will likely return home soon. However they do suggest homeowners keep an eye on small children and pets.