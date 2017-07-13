Boone Police Chief Hit By Fleeing Driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE, Iowa -- Boone Police Chief John Wiebold is recovering at home after being hit by a driver who was speeding away from a traffic stop.

Wiebold was approaching a vehicle police believed was invovled in an assault investigation on Monday when the driver swerved around his vehicle and struck him. Wiebold wasn't seriously injured and was able to join in the pursuit of the suspect's vehicle.

After a short pursuit the car stopped for police. The driver, 25-year-old Erica Shales of Des Moines, is charged with Eluding and Assault on a Police Officer. Two passengers in her car, Craig Collins and Chanel Clark, are facing drug charges.