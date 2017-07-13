‘Corpse Flower’ Will Thrill, Disgust Soon at Botanical Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden is about to welcome one of the rarest, most beautiful and stinkiest wonders of nature to its garden.

The Botanical Garden is expecting its "titan arum" to bloom sometime in the next two weeks. Though you may know the flower better by its nickname ... the corpse flower.

The rare flower blooms for only a few hours and only every five years. The botanical center welcomed the flower in 2013. Since then its grown and grown in containers off display. Recently it began giving indications that it is ready to bloom.

The flower gets its descriptive nickname from the small it produces as it blooms. "This guy is going to basically smell like a dead," says Derek Carwood with the Botanical Garden.

The garden will have a live camera on its website so you can look in on the flower from home ... far from its smell. They will also provide updates on its progress on their Facebook page.