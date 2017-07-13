Final Eddy Fire Victim Identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The fourth victim of the fire at the Eddy apartment building in Des Moines has been identified.

Four people were killed when the apartment building on Polk Boulevard caught fire in May. The State Medical Examiner's office identified the remains of 64-year-old Richard Cropsey this week. Christopher Landers, Rosetta Toole and Henry Ellis were also killed in the fire.

Investigators still haven't determined the cause of the fire. The building did not have sprinklers. Fire officials said there had been numerous calls to smaller fires in the building in the months leading up to the fatal fire.