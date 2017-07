× Norwalk Woman Cited in Hit-and-Run Investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — The woman accused of hitting and severely injuring a motorcyclist in Des Moines last week has turned herself into police.

28-year-old Megan Bell of Norwalk is being cited with Hit and Run Causing Injury and Operating Left of Center. Police say she hit motorcyclist Viken Koundakjian on Saturday night on Indianola Avenue. Koundakjian suffered a shattered foot and leg and a fractured elbow and back.