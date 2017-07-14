Ames Man Arrested After Hy-Vee Robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Ames police were able to quickly arrest a robbery suspect on Friday morning.

Officers responded to the Hy-Vee drugstore on Main Street around 9:30 a.m. The suspect told the clerk he had a knife and didn't want to have to use it. He demanded money from the cash register and ran out of the store.

Police found the suspect shortly after. He was taken into custody after being subdued by a taser.

Noah Sanderson, 37, of Ames is charged with 1st degree robbery, and he remains held in the Story County Jail without bond. The majority of the stolen money was recovered and no one was injured.