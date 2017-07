Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- West Des Moines police say a would-be bank robber remembered his disguise this week, but forgot one thing: to check the bank's hours.

Police believe the same man tried robbing two banks on Wednesday morning; however, neither location was open for business yet and he couldn't get through the locked doors.

Anyone with information about the attempted robberies is asked to call West Des Moines police.