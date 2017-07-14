Boone County Named Home Base Iowa Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa -- A seemingly long overdue honor has been bestowed on Boone County.

Boone was declared a Home Base Iowa community during a ceremony on Friday morning. Boone is home to a National Guard base, so there's no question that they are on the side of our troops. However, the Home Base Iowa program was developed to encourage businesses to find employment opportunities for soldiers after they leave the service.

Among the leaders getting this recognition was one of Boone County's biggest employers: Fareway.

Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg says Boone more than checks all of the boxes required to be a Home Base Iowa community.

"As veterans and service members leave the service, one of the biggest things on their to-do list is to find a good job. They often have a spouse and children that they're looking for a good career, they're looking for a safe and welcoming community, they're looking for good schools and higher education opportunities. That's what I believe Boone County offers, that's what Home Base Iowa offers to veterans," said Lieutant Governor Gregg.

Boone is also the hometown of National Guard Adjutant General Timothy Orr.