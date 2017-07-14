Centennial Pitcher Throws a No-No AND Goes Yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY - By the 6th inning, Newton probably had enough of Cameron Cowan, then he hit a two-run shot that gave Centennial a 3-0 lead. The home run capped a three run inning, and all of the scoring for the night. Still, Cowan wasn't done. He toed the rubber for his 7th and final inning of the night, induced a ground-out, then wagged his finger telling his teammates "That's a no-no."