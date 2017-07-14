× Central Iowa Blood Shortage Prompts Early Morning Blood Drive

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa- The LifeServe Blood Center in Des Moines is experiencing a summer slowdown. The agency does not have an adequate supply of blood.

The blood bank normally looks for a five or 6 day supply, of late, many types are down to just a couple of days worth.

Life Serve partnered with WHO Radio on Friday with host Van Harden’s broadcast from Valley West Mall during the morning drive-time show Van and Bonnie.

“People are busy, high schools colleges are out of session, but we really seen it this year more than other years,” said Danielle West of Life Serve. “We try to do these fun blood drives to get people out remind them about blood donation.”

West said most needed are O positive and O negative supplies.

“We have donor center is open Monday through Saturday in the East Village and in Urbandale,” said West. “You can go to our website, and you can find a blood drive closest to you by city, or ZIP Code search.”

West said 13 staff members brought all the cots and pumps needed to conduct this drive. They set everything up in 45 minutes.

“If you’ve never been a blood donor before we always tell people to come on out try it,” said West. “We’d love for you to at least give it a try, one donation to save up to three lives..”

If you’d like more information on being a blood donor, click here.