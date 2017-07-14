Disaster Proclamation Issued for Two Iowa Counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Clayton and Dubuque County residents with property damage from storms this week may be able to get some help from the state.

Governor Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for the two counties on Friday. This frees up state resources to assist with response and recovery efforts and activates the individual assistance program. This provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level. For a family of three, that's $40,300.

The money can be used for home or car repairs, clothing or food replacement, and temporary housing expenses. Applicants have 45 days to submit a claim.