Exira Community Bands Together After Downtown Fire

EXIRA, Iowa -- All hands were on deck in Exira when a fire broke out downtown on Friday.

"We called for mutual aid from several towns, we had Atlanic aerial, Harlan aerial here to help us. We had had probably over 30 fire departments here to assist hauling water in to keep up with the aerials because they take probably a thousand gallons a minute to keep them going at full," said Mike Binter of the Exira Fire Department.

The fire started at Jerry's Joint around 2:30 am, and the flames quickly spread to several other neighboring businesses. On Friday night, firefighters were still working to get everything under control.

But when it comes to finding a silver lining, Glen Meyers, minister at Christian Church of Exira, says it's another example of how neighbors help one another.

"Small town Iowa has a whole lot going for it, in that when anything happens, everyone is together. People put their arms around the affected owners and praying with them and encouraging them. It's pretty amazing to see."

The small, western Iowa town has a population of just 840 people.