Five Iowans Among Hundreds Arrested in Connection to Healthcare Fraud Scheme

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Five Iowans are among the more than 400 Americans arrested on Thursday in the largest healthcare fraud scheme in U.S. history.

Shawn Widener of Hamburg was charged with multiple accounts of possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone and oxycodone. Four Missouri Valley residents--Mark May, Chiann Jones, Clara Miles, and Jeremiah Jones--were each charged with conspiracy and distribution of painkillers.

In total, 411 people in 30 states are charged with cheating the government out of $1.3 billion. Thursday's arrests also included more than 100 doctors.