× Four Seasons Festival Turns 10 this weekend in Polk City

POLK CITY, Iowa- This weekend marks the 10th anniversary of the Four Seasons Festival.

“We started it as a community get together thing to bring all the neighbors together, as a community pride thing,” said Four Seasons Festival Chair John Calhoun.

The event kicked off at 3pm Friday and runs all day Saturday with a 5k and 8K run at seven and a free pancake breakfast. The parade will be held at 10 am.

The Four Seasons Festival also features the Four Season Art show.

“There’s 25-26 artists over there that are bringing their product in,” said Calhoun. “A great opportunity to take a look at some new art.”

This event so far has achieved one of the goals founders had for this weekend.

“For me personally it’s the ability to pull people together,” said Calhoun. “Also to get various churches working together, the various non profits working together, along with the business community and Chamber.”

Polk City has always been kind of that secret City tucked up alongside Saylorville Lake, and surrounded by Army Corps of Engineers land.

“People think it’s difficult to get here but it’s not, you’re 20 minutes away from anything here,” said Calhoun.

If you’d like to check the schedule for the Four Seasons Festival, click here.