Iowa Gets Poor Grade for Courteous Driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- A survey by a non-profit organization measuring how courteous drives are gave Iowa drivers a D grade.

The survey from Kars4Kids says the categories that hurt Iowa's grade the most are turn signal usage and allowing others to merge into traffic. The website says, "Iowans are not nice to slow drivers but will respect your need for speed if you try to pass them."

State law does not strictly enforce the use of a turn signal; the Iowa code says a turn signal is only required if a pedestrian or any other vehicle will be "affected by such movement."