Marion County Teacher Pleads Guilty to Sexual Exploitation

MARION COUNTY, Iowa -- A Marion County teacher will have to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation by a school employee.

Alan Stewart, 61, of Oskaloosa taught at Twin Cedars High School. He was arrested in March for having repeated sexual contact with a student back in 2015. The relationship included time spent at Stewart's home, where the victim says they were intimate and at times sexual.

Stewart will be sentenced for the aggravated misdemeanor on September 21st. He faces up to two years in prison, fines, and 10 years on the sex offender registry.