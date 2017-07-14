Urbandale Police Department Honoring Fallen Officer On His Birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- The Urbandale Police Department is honoring a fallen officer on a day that would have marked a big milestone.

Officer Justin Martin would have turned 25 years old on Friday. Martin, as well as Des Moines Sergeant Tony Beminio, was killed in November after they were both ambushed in their patrol cars.

Johnston and Urbandaly Hy-Vee stores donated supplies such as sheet cakes and balloons for the police department.

The event is not open to the public, but Officer Martin's parents were invited to attend.