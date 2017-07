Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE - The Waukee Warriors have been ranked #1 in softball for most of the season. Warriors are 38-3.

Waukee won it all in 2015, but was upset last year in the first round of state.

The Warriors' 3 starting outfielders, Mary Gray, Logan Akason, and Delaney Taylor were all part of the state championship track team, and each was on a winning relay team. That's speed to burn in the outfield.