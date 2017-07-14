West Des Moines Man Facing Multiple Sex Abuse Charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- A West Des Moines man is behind bars on several sex abuse charges.

Jesse Taggart, 22, is charged with forcible rape, indecent exposure, and dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to a minor. The charges stem from a sexual assault complaint made on May 31st.

Taggart is accused of committing a sex act on a female victim under the age of 12, exposing himself to her, and showing her obscene material. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday in Dallas County.