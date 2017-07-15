× Bondurant Man Arrested After Fatal Polk County Crash

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Bondurant man has been arrested after a crash involving a car and motorcycle.

The crash took place at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday night in the 7200 block of NE 14th Street. Polk County Deputies say the motorcycle was travelling southbound on NE 14th when a vehicle travelling northbound, driven by 26-year-old Taylor Ray Linse, entered the southbound lane and struck the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

Linse is charged with a second offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, homicide by vehicle, driving while license revoked, and probation violation.

The crash is still under investigation.