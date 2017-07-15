Camp Counselor Organizes ‘Courageous’ Proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JONES COUNTY, Iowa -- Kids make memories that will last a lifetime at summer camps, but it turns out the camp counselors do, too.

This week's schedule was interrupted at an eastern Iowa camp after one counselor asked another a very important question, as KWWL's Brad Hanson reports.

Camp Courageous is more than just a job for Betsy Rohovit and Levi Logan--it's where they met the love of their life.

"He definitely had a quirky personality that he just kinda popped out," said Betsy.

"She was the one that approached me. She asked me out on our first date. She was very forward and I liked that," said Levi.

Now, nearly two years after that first date, Levi organized a surprise marriage proposal at the same camp where it all started.

"Fireworks. Everything that was pretty much what I wanted. I asked for my friends to be there, and everyone was there," said Betsy.

"I could've done it in private or with a close group of friends, but I know that this is where we started, and this is where life long friends and family came from," said Levi.

The entire setup was a complete surprise for Betsy.

"I had no idea about it. I don't know how he pulled it off."

Now it's a moment they'll be able to cherish forever, not just with each other, but with the camp family--like camper Zach--that they've made over the years.

"It was super cool, and it was more awesome this week because Zach is one of my favorite people, and I just love having that moment with him. And we're super close with their family, and it just made it that much better," said Betsy.

The proposal video is going viral on the Camp Courageous Facebook page, and has been viewed more than 16,000 times.