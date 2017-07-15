× Fort Dodge Police Investigating Early Morning Convenience Store Robbery

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police in Fort Dodge are currently looking for the suspect who robbed a convenience store early Saturday morning.

Officials responded to a report of a robbery at the Yes Way convenience store at 1601 5th Avenue South at approximately 4:31 a.m.

A male suspect entered the store and demanded money, before leaving on foot with an undetermined amount of cash. No weapons were involved in the incident and no injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a younger white male, slender build, and approximately 5’8″ tall, wearing a dark sweatshirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Fort Dodge police at 515-573-2323 or Webster County Crime Stoppers at 515-573-1444. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at www.wccrimestoppers.com or by texting LEC and the tip to CRIMES (274637).