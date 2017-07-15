Kids Helping Bring Art to Signature Waterloo Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, Iowa -- A symbol of one eastern Iowa city is getting a makeover.

The 4th Street Bridge is known as a signature of Waterloo. Construction workers are repairing and remodeling the bridge outside, and another more colorful project is happening indoors, according to KWWL's Amanda Gilbert.

Kids are also hard at work painting wood panels that will be installed inside the bridge. They worked hard sketching designs by the river, making their designs larger, and planning out exactly what they wanted to see on their panels.

Once construction is finished, the panels will be installed above the windows in one section of the bridge.