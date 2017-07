Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMMING, Iowa -- The small town of Cumming will nearly triple its size on Saturday evening for a special charity event.

The Variety - the Children's Charity Polo on the Green event is expect to draw over 800 guests. Spectators are treated to a professional polo match and silent auction, and all the money raised with go towards helping underprivileged, at-risk, and special needs children in Iowa.

The event starts at 5 p.m. at the Powder River Ranch in Cumming.